SA’s mining output drops for third consecutive month, reveals Stats SA

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s mining output dropped for a third consecutive month as the industry continued to face an onslaught from the logistics and energy crises.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the latest mining data on Thursday.

Lower diamond production was among the biggest negative contributors to the dampened production.

“Diamonds recorded the largest decrease, contracting by 61.4% year-on-year. Copper and gold production also weakened in September,” Stats SA’s Juan-Pierre Terblanche said.

“On a more positive side, coal, platinum group metals, iron ore and chromium ore all recorded a stronger month. On a month-by-month basis, seasonally adjusted mining production decreased by 0.3% in September 2023 compared to August 2023.”

Meanwhile, Stats SA also released manufacturing data, concluding the third-quarter data.

Stats SA’s Nicolai Claassen said manufacturing production dropped by more than 4% year-on-year.

“Seven of the 10 manufacturing divisions recorded weaker results. The most significant downward pressure came from the food and beverages and automotive divisions.

"Manufactures in food and beverages recorded a year-on-year decline of 10.5%, [and] output in the automotive division was down by 19.7% over the same period.”