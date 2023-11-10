Phala Phala burglary accused say State case against them is weak

Former employees at the farm, Froliana Joseph and her brother David, are currently appearing for their bail application at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the accused in the Phala Phla burglary case have called the State’s case against them weak.

The siblings are accused of breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020 and stealing about US$580,000 in cash.

The third accused in the matter is Imanuwela David.

In their affidavits submitted to the court, both Froliana and David Joseph said they intended to plead not guilty to all the charges against them.

They are charged with schedule five offences, meaning the onus is on them to convince the court it would be in the interest of justice for them to be released on bail.

Froliana said she is a mother to a newborn baby, while David told the court he has been complying with police and even handed himself over to a police station when he heard there was an arrest warrant out for him.

"I submit that the State’s case is weak, or at least questionable and open to some serious doubt. I further submit that there is a real possibility that I might be acquired at the ensuing trial. I further submit that I will be prejudiced in the event of being further detained," said their attorney, Mike Mokgobu.

The bail application continues.