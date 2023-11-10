'Persons with disabilities have rights too' - WC MEC Fernandez

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez visited the Carel du Toit Centre on Friday, which is one of 62 social service organisations supported by the department.

CAPE TOWN - As the country observes Disability Rights Awareness Month, the Western Cape Social Development Department says its focus this week is on children.

The department says it has allocated R164 million to support non-profit organisations that provide therapeutic and support services.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez visited the Carel du Toit Centre on Friday, which is one of 62 social service organisations supported by the department.

The centre provides support and education up to grade 3 for children who are hearing impaired or deaf.

Fernandez said that during this month, South Africans were reminded that disability rights were human rights.

"Just as we safeguard our human rights so sacredly, let us not forget persons with disabilities have rights too. It is up to all of us to uphold these rights, and create accessible environments where inclusivity is top of mind."