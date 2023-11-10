NUM says weekend mass protest to highlight health risks in mining sector

The union will be picketing in Carletonville on Saturday over Harmony Mine's decision to ban workers from taking food underground.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said a mass protest set to take place this weekend is organised to highlight different health risks in the mining sector caused by mining company regulations.

The union says this places the workers in a dire situation as they have to wait until they are back on the surface to eat.

NUM's safety and health secretary Masibulele Naki claims workers are only allowed to take two litres of water underground.

"Up until now, we don't find each other. If the mine is failing with their security to make sure that only authorised workers go underground then it must be the issue of the workers."