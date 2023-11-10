New ICJ judge, Dire Tladi, hopes to bring new perspective to court

Dire’s appointment by the United Nations makes him the first South African to ever sit as a judge in the international court.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed International Court of Justice judge, Dire Tladi, said that his election would allow for more diversity and a different perspective in the court.

Dire’s appointment by the United Nations makes him the first South African to ever sit as a judge in the international court.

He said that while it's unfortunate that this is the first time there has been a judge from southern Africa, he hopes to influence the court in a different way.

Dire has expressed excitement to assume the position.

"I’m ecstatic that it's me, I’m really overwhelmed by the support that I’ve received, especially, because the person that nominated me was John Dugard."

Congratulations to South Africa’s Prof. @DireTladi4ICJ attached to the @UPTuks who has today, Thursday, 09 November 2023, been elected to a nine-year term on the International Court of Justice.



Prof. Tladi is the first South African to serve as a judge on the #ICJ.#SAatICJ🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/8OyCYfEOPs ' DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) November 9, 2023