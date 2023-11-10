Meyiwa trial: Focus set to be on car tracking evidence as police escorted Ntanzi

The evidence will be used to determine the movements of a police escort after Bongani Ntanzi claimed police made several stops where he said he was assaulted and forced to confess to his involvement in Meyiwa's murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court is expected to turn its focus to car tracking evidence on Friday to determine the movements of a police escort that transported one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

On Thursday, State Advocate George Baloyi introduced the evidence in the trial within a trial.

Testimony from one of the lead investigators, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, is set to resume on Friday morning, as he drove the vehicle that escorted one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi, to make a confession.

Ntanzi and four others stand accused of the football star’s 2014 murder.

Baloyi addressed the Pretoria High Court on the car tracking evidence, saying if it could assist the court, it should be used.

This is because Ntanzi claims police made several stops, including in Alberton, Germiston, and Orlando, where he said he was assaulted to force him to confess at the Moroka Police Station.

“They put it to the witness that he was using Toyota Fortuner. The witness just testified that it’s fitted with a tracking device. We submit, my lord, that if there is objective evidence that can help resolve the issue, then that evidence should be allowed.”

On Friday morning, the defence is expected to address the court on whether they are ready to proceed and cross-examine Mogane on the data.

An expert may also be brought to testify on the evidence.