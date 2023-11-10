Judge unhappy with latest delay, says some not taking Meyiwa case seriously

The matter stalled in the High Court Today due to one of the lawyers for the first two accused being unwell.

JOHANNESBURG - The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has alluded to games being played as more delays kick in.

The matter stalled in the High Court on Friday due to one of the lawyers for the first two accused being unwell.

The court was meant to hear submissions from the defence to object to the use of car tracking evidence.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the football star.

"There are some persons who don’t take this case seriously. It's obvious."

A visibly displeased Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng allowed a postponement of Friday’s proceedings to Monday due to one of the lawyers for the first two accused, Thulani Mngomezulu, being unwell.

But his postponement was not without commentary.

"You know there was a time when an advocate of this court could tell you the time is 12 o'clock – you believed him. Today, I’ve got to actually check."

He has also reacted to the decision by the defence to abandon the application for car tracking evidence being admitted and then making a U-turn.

"At 8 o'clock, no, it's not going to go ahead. At half past two, no, I’ve changed my mind, it's going to go ahead. It looks like re bapala fafi – vuka lala-lala vuka."

Proceedings will continue on Monday in the Pretoria High Court.