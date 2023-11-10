Inquiry into SA Navy submarine tragedy granted an extension

Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the SAS Manthatisi in rough seas on 20 September.

CAPE TOWN - The chief of the SA Navy has granted an extension to the board of inquiry looking into the incident on the SAS Manthatisi submarine, which led to the deaths of three mariners off the coast of Kommetjie.

Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the SAS Manthatisi in rough seas on 20 September.

The mariners had been conducting a vertical transfer from the submarine involving a SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter when high waves swept seven of the crew out to sea.

A board of inquiry to establish what exactly happened to cause the deaths of Hector, Mathipa and Mojela had been convened after the mariners were buried early in October.

Shortly after the incident, SA Navy Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde told Eyewitness News that all precautions had been taken to ensure a safe vertical transfer drill.

Nkomonde also said that the captain of the vessel would have considered the weather conditions before going ahead with the excercise.

SA Navy spokesperson Commander Theo Mabina says the inquiry is now ongoing.

"A board of inquiry was instituted to investigate all events that led to the tragic incident. The board of inquiry has requested an extension of the time allocated in order to successfully complete its work."

Mabina said that SA Navy chief, Monde Lobese, had since acceded to the request and granted an extension to the inquiry.