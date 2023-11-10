Home Affairs beefing up capacity to deport illegal miners - Ntshavheni

Over 2,700 immigrants who are believed to be zama zamas and illegal mining king-pins have been arrested through the government’s joint efforts to tackle the issue.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the Home Affairs Department was in the process of beefing up its capacity to deport foreign nationals linked to illegal mining.

Ntshavheni was speaking at an inter-ministerial media briefing in Pretoria on Friday which focused on the government’s progress to free the country from illegal mining.

The Home Affairs Department has been leading counter-return operations along South Africa’s borders to stop illegal miners who’ve already been deported from returning to the country.

However, the deportation of zama zamas has now been delayed due to the department’s lack of resources and capacity.

But Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said this doesn’t mean the government has given up on deporting immigrants linked to illegal mining.

"Part of the funds have also been allocated to support the ability of Home Affairs to deport people outside of the country. In addition, Home Affairs has acquired ten busses to do the work of deportation."

Government has assured South Africans that it will no longer tolerate undocumented immigrants who continue to damage the economy.