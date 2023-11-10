Homa & Pavon share Nedbank Golf Challenge lead after 36 holes

The scorching African sun witnessed Homa's impressive 68 and Pavon's solid 66, putting them one stroke ahead of England's Dan Bradbury, who slipped from the lead with a late bogey.

SUN CITY - The Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City promised an enthralling weekend and American Max Homa and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon delivered as they seized the spotlight, holding a joint lead at 10 under par after round two on Friday.

The scorching African sun witnessed Homa's impressive 68 and Pavon's solid 66, putting them one stroke ahead of England's Dan Bradbury, who slipped from the lead with a late bogey.

European Ryder Cup senstation, Nicolai Højgaard, trails closely, just two shots behind, while Hennie du Plessis leads the South African contingent at seven under par. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and double major champion, Justin Thomas, are also in the mix, just four strokes off the lead, setting the stage for an intense battle on the Gary Player Country Club's fairways in the upcoming 36 holes.

Homa expressed his surprise and satisfaction at leading the pack.

"I’m very pleased and a little surprised. The body has felt better as

the week’s gone on. I woke up today and felt like a golfer again. If you’re going to fly 20-odd hours over here you might as well play some good golf, so it’s nice that i'm doing that," said the 32-year-old.

Pavon feels that he has a chance at Africa’s major and wants to go all the way.

"it’s been two solid days. Everything is clear in my mind and I just show up and do my best. I’m more focused on me than what anybody else is doing. I’ll grind as much as possible and then we see what happens on Sunday."

As the competition intensifies, golf enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama in the remaining rounds, with Homa and Pavon determined to maintain their positions atop the leaderboard.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is poised for a thrilling conclusion, promising golf fans an exciting weekend of world-class competition.

The tournament is living up to spectator expectations and head of sponsorships at Nedbank, Tobie Badenhorst said: "There is a strong corporate hospitality component attached to the event. It's open to the public and we create huge emphasis on creating value for anyone coming to Sun City and experiencing the Nedbank Golf Challenge."

Meanwhile, Nedbank’s marketing and corporate affairs group executive, Khensi Nobanda, hailed the 66-player field, saying: "It's one of the best fields we've had in a really long time and it underlines our commitment to golf in South Africa."