GDE launches probe into rape allegations at Joburg school for disabled pupils

The investigation follows an incident where a matric pupil at Hope School allegedly molested a Grade 4 pupil, and another incident involving a Grade 9 boy and Grade 8 girl earlier in 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has launched an investigation into a series of rape allegations at a school for physically disabled pupils - Hope School, in Westcliff.

This follows a recent incident at the school, where a matric pupil allegedly molested a Grade 4 pupil at the school's boarding facilities.

The department said there was another incident earlier in 2023, involving a Grade 9 boy and a Grade 8 girl.

These are among other allegations, including ill-discipline and maladministration at the school.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said these incidents have been reported to the police.

“The necessary police case was opened on that matter and the Grade 12 [learner] was removed from school, he is actually writing his exams somewhere. The Grade 4 [learner] is being supported accordingly.”