Former apartheid cop handed 10-year sentence for UDF activist’s 1989 murder

Wesley Madonsela faces 10 years behind bars for shooting and killing then-17-year-old apartheid activist, Siphelele Nxumalo, in Chesterville nearly 35 years ago.

DURBAN - The Durban Regional Court jailed an ex-apartheid security official for a murder committed in 1989.

Wesley Madonsela was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on Thursday.

The 52-year-old is linked to the murder of a then-17-year-old apartheid activist, Siphelele Nxumalo, in Chesterville.

Nxumalo, a United Democratic Front (UDF) activist, is alleged to have been part of the A-Team Natal Security Branch at the time.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is pleased with the sentencing in this case.

“The NPA welcomes the findings of the court. This is an example of the NPA's TRC Component's efforts in addressing the atrocities of apartheid crimes; and getting justice for the victims and their families.”

She added that the successes of cases of this nature were because of the efforts of the NPA and other stakeholders.