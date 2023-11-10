Football legend Kaizer Motaung inducted into South African Hall of Fame

The chairperson’s induction into the South African Hall of Fame will also be celebrated at the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 11 November.

The Kaizer Chiefs chairman’s induction into the South African Hall of Fame will also be celebrated at the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 11 November.

The Kaizer Chiefs founder now joins Joost van der Westhuizen (rugby), Nelson Mandela, Sally Little(golf), Dr Molefi Oliphant (soccer) in the Hall of Fame.

“Dr Kaizer Motaung, an iconic figure in South African sports history, has significantly shaped the nation's football landscape. As the visionary founder and Chairman of the renowned Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, his influence reaches far beyond the field. With this induction, his extraordinary contributions will be permanently enshrined in the annals of the South African Hall of Fame,” said chairperson of the South African Hall of Fame, Johnny Burger.

The Amakhosi boss, who also was awarded Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, began his career for Orlando Pirates aged 16 and entered the world of international soccer in 1968, when Atlanta Chiefs founder and owner, Dick Cecil, and former West Ham United player, Phil Woosnam, recruited him after team trials in Zambia.

“Your nomination for this prestigious award is a testament to your enduring commitment and your ability to effect positive change in the lives of countless individuals through your remarkable work,” said the South African Hall of Fame when they made the induction announcement.

The South African Hall of Fame said Motaung’s remarkable legacy would be honoured for his “unwavering dedication, profound impact and indelible mark on the sport” and for his major contribution as a world-class footballer, administrator and business leader.

Motaung, affectionately known by his nickname “Chintsha Guluva”, made his North American debut for the Atlanta Chiefs as a substitute in a friendly game against Manchester City, scoring two goals in the process. By the end of that season, he had scored 16 goals in 15 matches him the top scorer in the league that season. Motaung was voted Rookie of the Year and gained a place on the North American Soccer League’s (NASL’s) All Star Team.

When he returned home Motaung started his own professional soccer team and named it after himself and his US team - Kaizer Chiefs. The club has gone on to become one of the biggest and most successful sides in the country.

Motaung also co-founded the South African Premier League (PSL) with Irvin Khoza in 1996 and was part of the bid team that secured the 2010 FIFA World Cup for South Africa.