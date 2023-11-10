Ex-NC ANC chair and convicted fraudster John Block released on parole

Block was sentenced to 15 years in 2018 after being found guilty of corruption and money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - The Correctional Services Department has released former Northern Cape (African National Congress ANC) leader and MEC John Block on parole on Friday after six years of imprisonment.

The department said that he was also a beneficiary of the 2023 special remission of sentences.

Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said that all due processes were followed leading up to his release.

"This parole placement decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB), following Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act. Effectively, this says that Mr Block is now a parolee and is expected to comply with a specific set of parole conditions until his sentence expires."