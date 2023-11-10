Cape Flats Safety Forum defends Somlai-owned spaza shops amid criticism

This after two Somali nationals were shot and killed at Brown's Farm in Philippi this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Flats Safety Forum has defended Somali-owned spaza shops amid ongoing criticism, saying they are a key source of income for many South Africans.

According to the Somali Community Board of South Africa, at least 14 Somali nationals are killed every year in the country, with the majority of killings taking place in Cape Town.

While acknowledging the statistics, Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson, Abe Isaacs, said that crime affected everyone.

"When we speak safety, we need to speak safety broader. Then let us not look at one particular group, because now we begin to look at having specialised security for one group, yet in the Cape Flats people are dying every day."