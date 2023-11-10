Accused in Phala Phala burglary set to plead not guilty to charges against her

Froliana, alongside her brother, David Joseph, and Imanuwela David, are appearing at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

BELA BELA - An employee of the controversial Phala Phala game farm, Froliana Joseph, says she intends on pleading not guilty to the charges levelled against her.

The trio stands accused of breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in February 2020 and making off with US$580,000.

Floriana and David are making their formal bail applications on Friday.

In her affidavit submitted to court, Floriana said she was confident that she would prove her innocence in the trial.