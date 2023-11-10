Accused in Phala Phala burglary expected to apply for bail

Namibian nationals, Froliana Joseph and Imanuwela David face charges of housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - The two Namibian nationals allegedly involved in the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm are expected to apply for bail on Friday.

Former cleaner at the farm, Froliana Joseph, and her compatriot, Imanuwela David, are set to make their second appearance at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

The pair face charges of housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

It is alleged that in February 2020, they made off with about $580,000 in cash, which was stuffed in a couch at the farm.

READ MORE:

The court is expected to hear the personal circumstances of the two accused as they attempt to convince the court to release them on bail.

During the previous court appearance, Joseph, through her lawyer, told the court she was a mother to a newborn baby that survives purely on breast milk.

An arrangement was made for police to bring Joseph's child to her holding cells three times a day during this bail process.