Western Cape DA retains ward 7 in Malmesbury after by-elections

The ward was up for grabs after former DA councillor Basil Stanley joined a new party formed by ex-provincial legislature speaker, Masizole Nqasela.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has retained Ward 7 in Malmesbury on the West Coast, following a highly contested by-election there.

The ward was up for grabs after former DA councillor Basil Stanley joined a new party formed by ex-provincial legislature speaker, Masizole Nqasela.

The DA received 1,004 votes, compared to the 786 votes it received in the 2021 local government elections.

The African National Congress (ANC) came second with 453 votes, up from 352 in 2021.

DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the party was pleased with the outcome of the vote.

"Not only did we grow our support in Ward 7 but this victory also safeguards clean governance and proper service delivery for all residents. The newly-elected DA councillor, Allan Williams, is a respected resident of the area and we're confident that he will build on the successes already achieved in the ward and take it to further heights."