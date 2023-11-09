Week after structural collapse, La Trip Club & Social still closed

Cape Town Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, says it's the owner's responsibility to ensure that the building is compliant before operations can resume.

CAPE TOWN - Exactly a week after part of its heritage building suffered a structural collapse, La Trip Club & Social in the Cape Town CBD remains closed.

The city's Fire and Rescue Service received a call after 5pm last Thursday reporting that a building's balcony had collapsed in Castle Street.

According to City Disaster Risk Management officials, a total of 21 patients were taken to various hospitals where some are still being treated.

The venue owner has expressed sadness following the tragedy and has extended apologies to those who were affected.

In a statement released following the incident, La Trip Club & Social says it prides itself on its world-class offering to customers and the incident has come as an enormous shock.

The establishment says it's fully committed to working with the City of Cape Town and other relevant authorities to determine what caused the balcony to give way and to ensure operations can resume in a safe and secure manner.

Cape Town Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, says it's the owner's responsibility to ensure that the building is compliant before operations can resume.