'We looked up to him as a friend & father': AmaZulu's Bonginkosi Ntuli funeral

Ntuli’s funeral service was held on Thursday in Cliffdale, outer west of Durban, with his teammates and colleagues present to bid a final farewell to one of their own.

DURBAN - Friends of the AmaZulu football star, Bonginkosi Ntuli described his passing as an unbearable pain.

He died in hospital on Sunday after being recently diagnosed with cancer.

His passing has sent shockwaves among fans, especially as it came just a month after he married the football club's CEO, Snegugu Zungu.

Taking to the podium to pay their final respects, his friends said he was more than a friend, he was also a role model.

His best friend, Ayanda Jali, said he played a major role in his life, with another friend echoing that they all looked up to him.

“No words can ever describe the man he was to us as friends. We spent a lot of our time with uBongi and for us, we’ve always looked up to him, not only as a friend but as a father as well.”

[WATCH] Ntuli's teammates singing "Angiwanaki amaxeba ami uzowapholisa uBaba" which translates to "I ignore my wounds, the Lord will heal them" as his coffin is now being moved inside the temple.

MORE THAN A PLAYER

The AmaZulu Football Club said it’s lost more than a player in Ntuli.

The emotional team members could barely sing their usual chants as they took to the podium to say their final goodbyes to their striker.

The team said Ntuli had a solid relationship with each team player.

An emotional Ramahlwe Mphahlele told mourners that Ntuli had a sense of deep respect for everyone.

“Bafethu, this guy here, who is sleeping here right now, I can ask everyone who played with and against him if they’ve had an argument with him - no one would utter those words and say uBongi once said this and that in a bad way.”

The team said this has been a difficult period for the club.