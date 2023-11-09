UCT council stands by panel report despite calls for it to be reviewed

In a meeting with the university on Wednesday, Parliament’s higher education committee called for the Minister of Higher Education's intervention and an independent assessment of the report.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) council is standing by an independent panel report, which has criticised the institution for governance failures despite calls from politicians for it to be reviewed.

In a marathon meeting with the university on Wednesday, Parliament’s higher education committee called for the Minister of Higher Education's intervention and an independent assessment of the report.

But UCT council chairperson Norman Arendse said the report has already been adopted, and the council will be pressing ahead this weekend to determine how to implement its recommendations.

READ: UCT council apologises for governance lapses following independent panel report

The independent panel report which has been critical of former UCT council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama and former Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has come under scathing rebuke from Members of Parliament (MPs).

But Arendse said aggrieved parties have already indicated they will challenge the report.

"The report is lawful because it’s substantively fair, procedurally fair, and is rational. That doesn’t mean in law that it’s absolutely right."

Higher Education Committee chairperson Nompendulo Mkhatshwa agrees with the Student Representative Council (SRC) and university workers that the report is not fair.

"We don’t have confidence in the panel in terms of its actual terms of reference and what it sought to do. We don’t have confidence that what it actually did, and the outcomes of its work were through a process of due diligence and were thorough, ethical, and just."

Higher Education deputy director Marcia Socikwa agreed with the committee that the report should be independently assessed and that the minister urgently meet with the council.