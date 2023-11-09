Two City Power employees arrested for bribery

It is alleged that they threatened to disconnect the client’s electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Two City Power contractors have been arrested for attempting to solicit a bribe from a customer.

The suspects were arrested in the south of Johannesburg, during a sting operation by the utility and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

It is understood that the contractors pretended to carry a meter reading and told the customer that the meter had been bypassed. They then asked the customer to pay R2,000 to keep the lights on.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the customer also faces possible arrest for agreeing to pay a bribe.