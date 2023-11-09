Go

Third suspect arrested for Phala Phala burglary

Close to R10 million in cash was stolen from the president’s farm in 2020.

A national auction of a variety of animals hosted at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm took place on 18 June 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
09 November 2023 19:15

JOHANNESBURG - A third suspect has been arrested for the Phala Phala break-in at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo.

Close to R10 million in cash was stolen from the president’s farm in 2020.

The money, stuffed under sofa cushions, was believed to be from game proceeds for buffalo bought by a Sudanese businessman.

Two others were arrested at the start of the week, on charges of theft and housebreaking.

The trio is accused of orchestrating the crime, which almost jeopordised Ramaphosa’s political career.

