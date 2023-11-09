SSA tracking S. Africans who've joined IDF & could prosecute them - Ntshavheni

The Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act makes it illegal for a South African citizen to join the defence force of another country.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the State Security Agency (SSA) is tracking down South Africans who have enlisted to fight in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and they could face prosecution.

But she’s warned this action will also extend to other conflicts where South Africans are hired as mercenaries.

Ntshavheni was responding to a question from the National Freedom Party (NFP)'s Shaik Emam on Wednesday, who claimed South Africans are bragging about joining Israel’s war against Gaza.

The Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act makes it illegal for a South African citizen to join the defence force of another country.

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the names of South Africans who were doing so were being forwarded to the national defense force for action.

"The National Prosecuting Authority will have to move with speed to prosecute those who are participating not only in the Israeli war, but in any other part of the world."

Ntshavheni informed the House that the SSA was also tracing South Africans who had returned after joining ISIS.

"It’s illegal in terms of South African laws to participate in any war sponsored by private companies or fight alongside the flag of other countries."

Ntshavheni was unable to say exactly how many South Africans could be in breach of the law.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Jerome Maake warned that government needed to deal with this matter swiftly, else it could be seen to be exporting "dogs of war" to commit genocide in Gaza.