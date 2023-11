SAPS VIP protectors accused of N1 assault get trial date

Katlego Jiyane | In July, the VIP Protection Unit officers were filmed assaulting civilians on the N1 highway. The eight police officers are charged with several counts of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, damage to property, as well as the pointing of a firearm. Disclosure of evidence has been set down for the first week of January, while trial is expected to start from 6 May 2024.