SAPS confirms witness was gunned down outside Randburg Magistrates Court

A manhunt is underway for the suspect who shot and killed the witness moments before testifying in court.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service has confirmed that one of the victims killed outside the Randburg Magistrates Court was a key witness in an ongoing case against police officers.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect who shot the victims on Wednesday, moments before the witness was set to testify.

It's understood the male and female victims were walking towards the court when they were approached by a suspect who opened fire on them.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said the murder of witnesses is extremely concerning.

Mawela said the police are currently following leads about this case and their starting point will be the people involved in the case where the victim was set to testify.

Both victims were declared dead on scene on Wednesday, with police investigating a case of murder.

The motive of the murder is still unknown.