SAJBD: SA's move to demarche Israeli ambassador shows it's siding with Hamas

Cabinet announced this week that it deemed Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotserkovsky's comments about South Africans in support of the plight of Palestinians untenable and it instructed International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor to take appropriate action.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) says a decision by government to demarche the Israeli ambassador to South Africa shows that it’s siding with Hamas, the Islamic resistance movement in control of Gaza.

While International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor on Wednesday said that there was no intention at this time to expel Eliav Belotserkovsky from the country, the SAJBD says he’s being bullied.

Cabinet announced this week that it deemed his comments about South Africans in support of the plight of Palestinians untenable and it instructed Pandor to take appropriate action.

ALSO READ:

• SSA tracking S. Africans who've joined IDF & could prosecute them - Ntshavheni

• Pandor calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

• SAFTU wants Israeli embassy shut down: ‘Ties should’ve been severed decades ago’

• SA Jewish Board of Deputies: SA recalling diplomats from Israel ‘concerning’

• Ntshavheni: Cabinet wants DIRCO to act against Israel's ambassador to SA

But the SA Jewish Board of Deputies chairperson, Karen Milner, says Pandor should rather have reached out to the ambassador a month ago when 1,400 Israeli civilians were killed.

"It is a petty act of bullying because the Israeli ambassador dare to criticise the pro-Hamas stance taken by the minister and DIRCO."

Milner says the demarche against the Israeli ambassador shows that government is pro-Hamas and that its support for Palestinians is in fact support for a genocidal organisation.

"It is time for South Africa to take its place in the world in a mature manner and call for the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza as a first step to a lasting a sustainable peace in the region."

On Tuesday, Pandor spelled out a seven-point action plan to end hostilities in the region, which includes the release of civilian hostages on both sides.