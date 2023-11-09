Randburg court double murder: Four police officers being treated as suspects

Sicelubuhle Moyo, who was expected to testify in the court, and her partner, William Dube, were shot dead when the occupants of a vehicle opened fire on the couple on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Four police officers are being treated as suspects in connection with Wednesday’s double murder outside the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Sicelubuhle Moyo and her partner, William Dube, were gunned down when the occupants of a vehicle opened fire on the couple in the morning.

Moyo was the complainant in a 2018 police brutality case and was due to testify against four male police officers - Moleke Makgatho, Katudi Masemane, Sylvester Chuene and Mariri Mashupe on Wednesday.

Despite the couple being murdered, the case against the four police officers who allegedly tortured Moyo in 2018 continued in court.

The officers were arrested by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in 2020, two years after Moyo opened a case of torture against them.

According to the charge sheet, the officers were questioning Moyo in relation to a house robbery at a home in Midrand where she was employed as a domestic worker at the time.

The officers allegedly tied Moyo to a table by her ankles, waist, and hands, covered her face with a cloth, and forced water into her mouth and nose as a means to extract information from her.