Rand Water: Decline in water consumption has reduced GP water supply challenges

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said it has seen a decline in water consumption across Gauteng's big metros, which has somewhat reduced the water challenges in the province.

The bulk water supplier briefed the media on Thursday, reflecting on the state of water supply in the province over the last week.

Rand Water said Ekurhuleni, the City of Tshwane, and Johannesburg had seen a significant decline in water demand, which could also be attributed to cooler weather conditions this week.

The utility said there had been no major challenges with its infrastructure this week, which has seen its areas of operation receive consistent water supply.

Some parts of Gauteng experienced heavy rainfall earlier in the week, which also reduced the pressure on Rand Water's system.

Chief operations officer, Mahlomola Mehlo, said that while the metros had shown a decrease in consumption, overall water demand was still high.

"There was a very nice drop of about 60ml per day, which equates to about 6.7%, however, overall consumption in the City of Johannesburg is still above the agreed quota."

Mahlo said the critical reservoirs were also recovering, with their levels approaching 80%.