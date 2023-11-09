Operations at Gold One Modder East mine halted due to security threats

JOHANNESBURG - Trouble is brewing again at the Gold One Modder East mine, as some disgruntled workers continue their fight for organisational rights.

Labour rights at the company came under sharp scrutiny in October when a rivalry between trade unions AMCU and NUM led to a three-day hostage drama.

More than 500 workers failed to resurface from the shaft after their shift, sparking fears of a disaster.

Though a decision by union leaders ended the impasse at the time, threats of further industrial action have re-emerged.

The labour dispute between AMCU and NUM remains largely unresolved.

AMCU is fighting for organisational rights at the Gold One Modder East operation where NUM is the only recognised union representing workers' interests since 2012.

In last month's three-day strike, AMCU launched a second petition to have the existing closed shop agreement scrapped.

The process would, in essence, be triggered by a ballot vote to tally workers interested in jumping ship from NUM to AMCU.

But the slow process has triggered frustrations among some workers who want the vote to be expedited.

Workers who were suspended during the previous demonstration also want to be reinstated.

It's understood that operations at the mine have now again been halted to deal with threats to security, while management tries to resolve the labour issues.