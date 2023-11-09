Only a few parties gave input on framework for coalition govts - Mashatile

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile says only a few political parties have responded and made inputs on the national framework for coalition governments.

He said that only one party had responded to the call after consulting with its members and constituents.

Mashatile was responding on Thursday to questions from MPs in the National Assembly for the last time this year.

This after three months since the National Dialogue on Coalitions held in Cape Town in August.

"Not all parties have responded as yet. I did say, the last time I answered this question, that it was only the IFP that has responded. I’m told by my office that others now who have also responded. We are compiling the list."

Mashatile said he hopes the national framework to govern coalitions going forward can be finalised before the end of the current term.