NUM won't object to organisational rights ballot at Gold One Modder East mine

Workers at the mine launched a fresh bid for organisational rights after a group of disgruntled workers protested outside the East Rand operation on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it wouldn’t object to balloting at the Gold One Modder East operation as workers launched a fresh bid for organisational rights.

A group of disgruntled workers protested outside the operation on Thursday, less than a month after the dramatic hostage drama over labour rights.

The mine's competing union, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), wants to challenge the existing closed-shop agreement.

Under the agreement, NUM has had the exclusive rights to represent workers at the mine since 2012.

The balloting process could pave the way for a new majority union at the mine on the East Rand.

While NUM was previously accused of circumventing the balloting process, regional organiser Victor Ngwane said the union wouldn’t come in the way of labour rights.

“We can confirm on record that NUM has agreed to a ballot. We were just dealing with the logistics and the when and how part with management. We were supposed to reconvene on Friday but unfortunately, this happened.”