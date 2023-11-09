N1 assault: NPA says witnesses haven't requested state protection

The eight SAPS VIP Protection Unit officers made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday, where they stand accused of assault, damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has not received any information of a State witness being in danger in the assault case involving the former bodyguards of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Their appearance comes a day after two State witnesses were assassinated outside the same court.

The deceased were due to testify in a separate police brutality case.

During the bail application, State prosecutor, Advocate Elize le Roux, told the court that the men who posted the video of the N1 highway assault on Facebook had received threatening messages from a burner phone.

However, NPA Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said that their witnesses had not requested state protection.

"We have not received such information as a prosecution. As I have said, whenever such information is made available to the prosecution, the necessary steps are followed to ensure they remain safe."

Disclosure of evidence has been set down for the first week of January while trial is expected to start from 6 May next year.