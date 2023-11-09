N1 assault: NPA confident it will secure conviction in matter

Eight South African Police Service (SAPS) VIP Protection Unit members stand accused of several counts of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, damage to property, as well as the pointing of a firearm.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was confident it would secure a conviction in the assault case of the former bodyguards of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

On Thursday morning, the eight South African Police Service (SAPS) VIP Protection Unit members made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

They are accused of several counts of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, damage to property, as well as the pointing of a firearm.

The charges are related to an incident in July when they were filmed assaulting off-duty soldiers on the side of the N1 highway.

The State prosecution team told the court it had completed its investigation, including obtaining all relevant statements from witnesses.

The State previously struggled to secure as a witness the person who took the video of the incident, as they did not want to come forward in fear of their lives.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the State could not reveal its witness list at this stage.

"Much of who are going to be State witnesses and the type of evidence that we are going to use in this case will be revealed in court."

In an unrelated incident, two people were killed in a drive-by shooting outside the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

One of the deceased was a domestic worker, who was a State witness in a police brutality case.