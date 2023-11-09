N1 assault case: Mashatile's former bodyguards expected back in court

The eight South African Police Service VIP protection unit members are charged with several counts of assault, damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

JOHANNESBURG - The former bodyguards of Deputy President Paul Mashatile are back at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, with the State expected to have finalised its investigation.

The eight South African Police Service VIP protection unit members are charged with several counts of assault, damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

This relates to an incident in July when they were filmed beating up civilians on the side of the N1 highway.

READ: N1 assault: all 8 VIP protection officers choose to be represented by one lawyer

During the last court appearance, the State was granted a six-week postponement to finalise its investigations.

The postponement was also to allow the State to conduct an identity parade, where the victims in this case would point out the men they believe assaulted them.

The police officers are back at work after their 60-day suspension period lapsed.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the officers have been resigned to desk duty pending the finalisation of their internal disciplinary process.

In affidavits submitted to the court, the eight officers all said they intend to plead not guilty.