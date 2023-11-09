Meyiwa trial: Court dismisses application to have dentist report disregarded

Police took one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi to the dentist to determine if he ever had a gold tooth as it was understood that one of the alleged intruders had one.

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court dismissed an application by the defence to have a dentist report disregarded as evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

On Wednesday, the defence objected to the use of the report from June 2020 while the State was using it to cross-examine one of the investigators, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane.

But the State was quick to remind the court that it was the defence that handed the document in earlier.

The court is hearing a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of confession statements by two of the five men accused of the football star’s murder.

The dentist report from Bongani Ntanzi’s visit in June 2020 showed no oral injuries.

Police took Ntanzi to the dentist to determine if he ever had a gold tooth, as it was understood that one of the alleged intruders had one.

But Ntanzi’s lawyer, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu on Thursday argued that they only handed the report in to show the date and not for the contents to be considered.

However, Advocate George Baloyi contended that this is not how it worked and Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled in his favour.

"But the application, Mr Mngomezulu, is not acceded to, it is dismissed, but having said that, you and your colleague, you can call any witness you want, but the application to exclude this evidence which was formally tendered in this court is refused."

Both Baloyi and Ntanzi agreed to call the dentist to testify on the report.