JOHANNESBURG - MarcAlex member Marc Rantseli has died.

The 58-year-old passed away on Thursday morning in hospital after a short illness.

Rantseli is one half of the dynamic duo MarcAlex that gained popularity in the 1980s for their song 'Quick Quick'.

The music fraternity and fans have taken to social media to convey their condolences to the legendary singer's family after his passing.

The musical duo MarcAlex broke onto the music scene in 1988 and 'Quick Quick' made a meteoric rise on the music charts.

Since then, the duo released more hit songs such as 'My Life', 'My Love', 'My Everything', as well as 'Breaking Love'.

According to his brother Alex Rantseli, Marc was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago due to high blood pressure. This lead to pressure on his brain resulting in his death.

He is survived by two children. One social media user has recalled the first time he saw the duo on television in the 80s.

He said while their music had African roots it also appealed to the international community.