Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 8 November 2023 are:
Lotto: 01, 16, 20, 21, 28, 45 B: 17
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 07, 09, 22, 25, 51 B: 47
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 08, 16, 34, 44, 50 B: 28
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
