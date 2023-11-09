Gugulethu 'has been turned into a battlefield', says CPF amid gun violence spike

Gugulethu CPF chairperson Ntandazo Gcingca said the recent rise in gun violence-related murders in the historic Cape Town township has destroyed the lived experiences for its residents.

CAPE TOWN - The Gugulethu community policing forum says the community is saddened and disappointed by the spate of deadly shootings in the township.

The township has been rocked by a number of mass shootings recently.

At least 10 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in the township in October.

Two more people were shot and killed at a shop in NY5 this week.

Mass shootings have gripped many Cape Town townships, including Gugulethu in recent years.

What was supposed to be a day of celebration in January ended horribly for a Gugulethu family in NY112.

This occurred after three people were shot and killed by gunmen who stormed the house and started shooting before fleeing the scene.

Two years ago, five people were murdered by a group of gunmen at a traditional ceremony in Gugulethu's NY79 section.

Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Ntandazo Gcingca said these killings, and many more others before, really changed the look and the feel of the historic township.

"The way it is now is no longer Gugulethu where everybody used to enjoy themselves, and now it has been turned into a battlefield."

Gcangca called on the community to work together to fight the scourge.