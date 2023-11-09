Gugulethu CPF suspects rival gangs to be behind fatal shootings

On Monday, two people were fatally shot at a shop in NY5; and in October alone, at least ten people were shot and killed in separate mass shootings in the township.

CAPE TOWN - Gugulethu Community Policing (CPF) Forum chairperson Ntandazo Gcingca said the reasons behind the number of shootings in the township recently are unclear.

Gcingca said rival gangs may be behind these shootings.

"Because people are not randomly shooting at every corner or [at] each and every house. So, we suspect it might be rival gangs who happen to know each other, and they are fighting over something which we aren't too sure what is it."

Gcingca said desperation caused by the lack of jobs and recreational activities for the youth is also contributing to the violence.

"When young people or parents see that there's no way out, they end up being commanded by their frustrations and once you're frustrated, then you can end up doing something that you regret. But, as long as you see the benefit, you'll continue doing it, but not knowing that things are going to turn around against you."