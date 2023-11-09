Govt must take 'drastic and effective' measures to quell corruption, says Zondo

Procurement in the public sector remains vulnerable to corruption with millions of rands siphoned out of the public purse every year.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said government needs to close the taps in public procurement in its fight against corruption.

Corruption in procurement increases costs, undermines fair competition and reduces trust in the public sector.

Zondo chaired the state capture commission of inquiry and released a lengthy report more than a year ago.

He made adverse findings against some ministers and individuals who were part of looting State coffers in one of the country’s biggest corruption scandals.

Zondo joined President Cyril Ramaphosa at the national anti-corruption dialogue in Boksburg on Wednesday.

Though legislation is in the pipeline to overhaul the procurement system, Zondo said it must be implemented speedily.

“The levels of corruption in our country have reached completely unacceptable proportions, and unless something very drastic and effective is done, soon we will have no country worth calling our home.”