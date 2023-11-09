Godongwana’s lawyers threaten legal action against Mdwaba over bribe claims

Businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba accused Godongwana and other African National Congress (ANC) top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him in exchange for a massive government contract.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s lawyers have threatened legal action against businessman, Mthunzi Mdwaba, following damaging allegations against the official.

It’s alleged that the billion rand jobs project with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) fell through after Mdwaba refused to pay government officials kickbacks.

Mdwaba alleges that Godongwana, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande all signed off on a project that would cost R5 billion in public funds.

In exchange for the contract, the Cabinet ministers and ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, allegedly demanded a portion of that money in kickbacks.

But Godongwana denies having any knowledge of the contract and further denies the claims of corruption.

In a letter sent by Godongwana’s lawyers to Mdwaba, the allegations have been described as false, malicious and defamatory.

Mdwaba has been instructed to retract the claims and publicly apologise to Godongwana.

The businessman has been given a seven-day ultimatum or else face legal proceedings.

The allegations have triggered a flurry of responses, with Mbalula opening a case against Mdwaba.