Capetonians urged to join Palestine solidarity march on Saturday

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa (MJC) has joined hands with a number of faith-based organisations, civil society and political parties in solidarity with Palestinian people caught in the Israel-Gaza war.

MJC acting president, Moulana Shuayb Appleby, addressed the media at Community House in Salt River on Thursday, saying the collective would partake in a mass march on Saturday to stand against Israel's killing of innocent Palestinians.

Joining the MJC in solidarity were the African National Congress (ANC), the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the SACP, COSATU, the Cape Youth Collective and SA Jews for a Free Palestine.

Appleby said the collective was also calling for the land Israel has dispossessed from Palestine to be returned.

"We declare that our action campaign aims to restore equilibrium, peace and harmony in the holy land of Palestine, which is a shared sacred space for the Abrahamic faiths.

"We call for the right to self-determination of Palestinians on their native lands from the river to the sea. Our call is crystal clear. Gaza cannot be ethnically cleansed through a genocidal military campaign."

Appelby urged all Capetonians to join the march in Cape Town's CBD on Saturday.