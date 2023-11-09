Cape Town tourists urged to be mindful of their safety

Cape Town Tourism is advising holidaymakers to use registered services for their own safety.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town International Airport is calling on tourists visiting the Mother City this festive season, to be mindful about their safety.

Airport management said tourists must use their cellphones for directions and information during hiking activities and travelling.

ALSO READ:

• US man shot in Nyanga says he's upset with himself for letting his guard down

• Cape Town to beef up security around tourist hotspots for festive season

• State building separate cases against 5 accused in Nick Frischke’s disappearance

According to Friends of Table Mountain, an NGO working with national parks, nine cases of robbery have been recorded in October this year alone.

A 22-year-old German tourist, Nick Frischke, has been missing since February this year after leaving his residence to hike in Hout Bay.

Cape Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy, is advising holidaymakers to use registered services for their own safety.

"We urge special caution for visitors using mobile phones or other GPS devices to ensure that they stick to the routes that are always along freeways, highways or toll roads, instead of the shortest routes. Alternatively, we also recommend that tourists use professional services of registered tour operators, taxi cabs, our MyCiTi public transport system."