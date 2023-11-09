Bonginkosi Ntuli funeral: Loved ones, football fraternity pay last respects

Amazulu Football Club confirmed in a statement that Bonginkosi Ntuli was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

DURBAN - The late AmaZulu football player Bonginkosi Ntuli will on Thursday be laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal.

Family and friends are gathering at the Methodist Church in Cliffdale.

Ntuli died at a Pietermaritzburg hospital last Sunday.

His teammates and colleagues are present to bid a final farewell to one of their own.

Family, friends and AmaZulu Football Club fans are gathering to pay their last respects to the team striker Bonginkosi Ntuli.

His passing has sent shockwaves among fans, especially as it came just a month after he married the football club's CEO Snegugu Zungu.

The club has described Ntuli as a centred and loyal servant.