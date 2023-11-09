Bank of Lisbon fire: DA calls for disciplinary action against culprits

A report released this week found the fire that claimed the lives of three firefighters could have been prevented.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for disciplinary action against those responsible for the 2018 Bank of Lisbon fire.

A report released this week found that the deadly blaze could have been prevented. It’s understood a heater may have ignited the 31-storey building.

A shortage in fire extinguishers and water hoses in the building, as well as poor occupational health and safety standards are said to have been contributors to fuelling the fire.

The Gauteng provincial government says it is studying the recommendations made in the report and will ensure corrective action is taken.

While criminal investigations into the fire are still pending, the DA’s Jack Bloom said there needs to be accountability.

“I really think they need to finish that report as soon as possible. It’s inexcusable that it’s taken so long... lay criminal charges as indicated, depending on what they find. But certainly, the provincial government should have instituted disciplinary action against a number of people for not taking measures that could have prevented the fire, and saved the lives of three firefighters.”

Bloom said it’s unclear why the police report has stalled.

“I’ve repeatedly asked what the delay is with the police report, and they say they were waiting for the Department of Labour report but that has been out for a long time already. So, I just think it’s complete inefficiency, or maybe they don’t care or maybe they’re trying to protect certain people. I think there’s no excuse for a late police report, more than five years after the tragic incident where three people died.”