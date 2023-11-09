Bail in Mfuleni housing scam case postponed after one of the accused falls ill

Accused number two, Nombongo Bidi, contracted a contagious virus at Pollsmoor Prison, leading to the magistrate setting the matter down for next week Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A decision on bail for four accused in an Mfuleni housing scam case could not be handed down on Thursday because one of the suspects fell ill in prison.

The State told the court that accused number two, Nombongo Bidi, contracted a contagious virus at Pollsmoor Prison and asked for a postponement to a later date.

However, Bidi's legal representative argued against the postponement.

He told the court that he did get instruction from Bidi for the judgment proceedings to continue in her absence.

However, the magistrate could not proceed in the absence of the accused and set the matter down for next week Monday.

The suspects, including former and current City of Cape Town employees, are accused of swindling eleven people out of large sums of money for housing plots they never received.

They were said to have pocketed close to R900,000 from the unsuspecting victims.