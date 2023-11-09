2 people killed outside Randburg court identified

Sicelubuhle Moyo and her partner, William Dube, were gunned down by a group of men in a vehicle just minutes before they were set to testify in a police brutality case.

JOHANNESBURG - The identities of the two people killed outside the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday have been revealed.

Sicelubuhle Moyo and her partner, William Dube, were gunned down by a group of men in a vehicle just minutes before they were set to testify in a police brutality case.

Moyo had opened a case against four police officers in 2018 after they had allegedly tortured her for information pertaining to a house robbery.

Moyo was a key witness in a case against police officers Moleke Makgatho, Katudi Masemane, Sylvester Chuene and Mariri Mashupe, who stand accused of torturing her during detention in 2018.

At the time, Moyo was a domestic worker at a property in Midrand and had been identified as a person of interest following a house robbery at the home.

According to the charge sheet, Moyo was questioned by the four officers in Alexandra and subjected to acts of torture to provide information about the house robbery.

The charge sheet details how the officers tied Moyo to a table by her ankles, waist and hands, covered her face with a cloth and forced water into her mouth and nose as a means to extract information from her.

Soon after the incident, Moyo opened a case against the four cops and in 2020 they were arrested by IPID.

It is understood that despite Moyo and Dube’s murder on Wednesday, the case against the officers continued.

Eyewitness News understands each of the accused in the matter is being treated as suspects in the double murder.