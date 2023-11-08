Warrant of arrest to be issued if Jub Jub a no-show at court, warns magistrate

Molemo Maarohanye's legal team told the court on Wednesday that he is not available to appear in court in December due to festive season commitments.

JOHANNESBURG - Magistrate Betty Khumalo has warned television personality Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, that a warrant for his arrest would be issued should he fail to show up for his next court appearance.

Maarohanye appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday and is due back in court on 11 December.

He is facing three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault.

Maarohanye handed himself over to police in July over charges dating back to 2006 and 2009.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

However, Khumalo said Jub Jub would go back behind bars if he failed to appear in court as due.