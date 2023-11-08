US man shot in Nyanga says he's upset with himself for letting his guard down

While caught up in traffic in Nyanga, Walter Fischel was robbed of his personal belongings, documents and clothing and he was shot in the face.

CAPE TOWN - An American shot in the face in Nyanga said there was no warning leading up to his attack.

After landing in Cape Town on Friday, Walter Fischel rented a car and drove towards Simon's Town to visit friends, but his phone's GPS directed him through one of Cape Town's most dangerous neighbourhoods.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Clarence Ford from his hospital bed, Fischel said the GPS had given him three options and he selected the shortest one.

"I'm a well-travelled guy and I watch over my shoulder, looking to see my surroundings...When flying the plane in, I saw a couple of neighbourhoods which didn't look the greatest. I don't want to say that but it didn't... and all of a sudden I ended up in that neighbourhood. And again, that doesn't mean I'm going to get robbed, it potentially means there's a higher chance and nobody gave me any kind of warning about that."

Fischel said he's not necessarily angry about the incident.

"I'm so upset at myself that I let my guard down. I just didn't expect it. It was without any kind of warning. I was stuck in a little bit of traffic, in five minutes it would have been over... and before I knew it, there was a bullet hole in the window and in my face. No warning, no knocking on the car, nothing... just a bullet and then hands reaching in and trying to get me out of the car."

Fischel said he ranks Cape Town as one of the five most beautiful cities in the world and adds he may return, but would probably not bring any of his loved ones along.

He hopes to be discharged from hospital this week.